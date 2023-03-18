Board of Rhetan TMT allots 58.43 cr equity shares under bonus issue

-
The Board of Rhetan TMT on 17 March 2023 has approved the allotment of 58,43,75,000 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each as fully-paid up bonus equity shares, in the ratio of eleven (11) equity shares for every four (4) existing equity shares, to the Members whose names appeared in the List of beneficial owners as on Friday, 10th March, 2023, being the record date fixed for that purpose.
Consequently, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs . 21,25,00,000/- compromising 212500000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 79,68,75,000/- compromising 796875000 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.
