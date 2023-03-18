JUST IN
IIFL Finance allots 1.81 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

IIFL Finance has allotted 1,81,950 equity shares to the employee(s) on exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Option Scheme(s) of the Company.

Upon allotment, the equity base of the Company stands increased from 38,02,48,439 to 38,04,30,389 equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each.

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 12:22 IST

