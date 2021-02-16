Finance Minister addresses the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India

-
ALSO READ
Finance Minister Concludes Pre-Budget Meetings For Forthcoming Union Budget
Union Finance Minister Holds Pre Budget Consultation With Finance Ministers Of States And Union Territories
Reform Momentum To Continue Even As Headwinds To Growth Have Exacerbated: Finance Minister
Finance Minister Emphasises Lenders Need To Expedite Resolution Of Loan Accounts
Finance Minister Says Budget Raises Resources Without Increased Taxation
-
The 587th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held under the Chairmanship of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, through video conferencing. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, addressed the Directors of the Central Board. The Hon'ble Finance Minister in her address outlined the thinking behind the Union Budget 2021-22 and the priorities of the Government. Complimenting the Finance Minister on the Budget, the Board members made various suggestions for consideration of the Government.
The Union Finance Minister was accompanied by Hon'ble Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur; Finance Secretary & Secretary, Department of Revenue, Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey and Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey. The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank including ways for strengthening of Grievance Redress Mechanism in Banks.
Deputy Governors Shri B.P. Kanungo, Shri Mahesh Kumar Jain, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra and Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao and other Directors of the Central Board - Shri N. Chandrasekaran, Shri Dilip S. Shanghvi, Shri Satish K. Marathe, Shri S Gurumurthy, Ms. Revathy Iyer and Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting. Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Shri Debasish Panda and Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Shri Tarun Bajaj also attended the meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU