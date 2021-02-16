Finance Minister addresses the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India

The 587th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held under the Chairmanship of Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor, through video conferencing. Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon'ble Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, addressed the Directors of the Central Board. The Hon'ble Finance Minister in her address outlined the thinking behind the Union Budget 2021-22 and the priorities of the Government. Complimenting the Finance Minister on the Budget, the Board members made various suggestions for consideration of the Government.

The Union Finance Minister was accompanied by Hon'ble Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur; Finance Secretary & Secretary, Department of Revenue, Dr. Ajay Bhushan Pandey and Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey. The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank including ways for strengthening of Grievance Redress Mechanism in Banks.

Deputy Governors Shri B.P. Kanungo, Shri Mahesh Kumar Jain, Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra and Shri M. Rajeshwar Rao and other Directors of the Central Board - Shri N. Chandrasekaran, Shri Dilip S. Shanghvi, Shri Satish K. Marathe, Shri S Gurumurthy, Ms. Revathy Iyer and Prof. Sachin Chaturvedi attended the meeting. Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Shri Debasish Panda and Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Shri Tarun Bajaj also attended the meeting.

