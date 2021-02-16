Authorised Dealer Category-I Banks Allowed To Post And Collect Margin In India Says RBI

-
ALSO READ
RBI Proposes Direct Access To Retail Investors In G-Sec Market
Paul Merchants receives credit ratings from Informerics Valuation and Rating
RBI Announces Special Open Market Operations Of Government of India Securities
India Grid Trust recevies credit ratings from India Ratings & Research
Share Of Industrial Sector Credit To Total Credit Fell From 41.2% To 30.6% In Last Five Years Says RBI
-
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed Authorised Dealer (AD) Category-I Banks to post and collect margin in India, on their own account or on behalf of their customers, for a permitted derivative contract entered into with a person residing outside India. The AD Cat-I Banks can post and collect margin in the form of Indian currency; freely convertible foreign currency; debt securities issued by Indian Central government and State governments; and rupee bonds issued by persons residing in India.
AD Cat-I banks may post and collect such margin outside India in the form of freely convertible foreign currency and debt securities issued by foreign sovereigns with a credit rating of AA- and above issued by S&P Global Ratings / Fitch Ratings or Aa3 and above issued by Moody's Investors Service. If different ratings are accorded by two or more credit rating agencies, then the lowest rating shall be reckoned. AD Cat-I banks may receive and pay interest on margin posted and collected on their own account or on behalf of their customers for a permitted derivative contract entered into with a person resident outside India. AD Cat-I banks shall maintain a separate account in the name of persons resident outside India for the purpose of posting and collecting cash margin in India, and transactions incidental thereto.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU