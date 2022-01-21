Consumer Price Inflation For Rural Labourers Above 5% In December

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) for the month of December 2021 increased by 5 points each to stand at 1097 and 1106 points respectively.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 4.78% & 5.03% in December 2021, compared to 3.02% & 3.38% respectively in November 2021 and 3.25% and 3.34% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. The Food inflation stood at 2.99% & 3.17% in December 2021, compared to 0.88% & 1.07% respectively in November 2021 and 2.97%& 2.96% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

