Domestic Air Passenger Volume Up 33% In 2021 Compared To Previous Year

The latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revealed that the number of domestic passengers who flew in December stood at 1.12 crores, around 6.7% more than than the 1.05 crore travellers in November 2021. Air passenger volume saw a 53% year on year gain.

Spicejet was leading the passenger load factor at 86%, followed by Indigo's at 80.2 percent for the month of December 2021. Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-December 2021 were 838.14 lakhs as against 630.11 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 33.01 % and monthly growth of 52.90 %

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)