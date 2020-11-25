Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Inox Wind Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd and Zensar Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 November 2020.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 23 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd crashed 8.27% to Rs 50.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83241 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57347 shares in the past one month.

Graphite India Ltd tumbled 7.29% to Rs 241.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd corrected 6.49% to Rs 3119.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29750 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21146 shares in the past one month.

Zensar Technologies Ltd plummeted 5.82% to Rs 218.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16730 shares in the past one month.

