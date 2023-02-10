Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 104.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 63.90% to Rs 759.54 croreNet profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 104.37% to Rs 106.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 63.90% to Rs 759.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 463.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales759.54463.43 64 OPM %20.9817.22 -PBDT173.3685.16 104 PBT161.1075.10 115 NP106.2351.98 104
