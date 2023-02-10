Saurashtra Cement reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.46% to Rs 237.36 croreNet loss of Saurashtra Cement reported to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.46% to Rs 237.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 192.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales237.36192.25 23 OPM %-0.155.98 -PBDT1.3612.67 -89 PBT-5.536.92 PL NP-6.094.12 PL
