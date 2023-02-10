Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 359.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 58.98 crore

Net profit of Birla Precision Technologies rose 359.74% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 58.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.58.9860.868.884.774.591.783.620.793.540.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)