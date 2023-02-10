Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 359.74% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 719.05% in the September 2022 quarter
Kesoram Inds drops after recording Q3 net loss of Rs 48 cr
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC PAT rises 10% YoY in Q2
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 PAT down 11% YoY; monthly SIP inflow at Rs 942 crore
ADIA to invest in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
-
Sales decline 3.09% to Rs 58.98 croreNet profit of Birla Precision Technologies rose 359.74% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.09% to Rs 58.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 60.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales58.9860.86 -3 OPM %8.884.77 -PBDT4.591.78 158 PBT3.620.79 358 NP3.540.77 360
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU