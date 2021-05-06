Mahindra Group sets up Centre of Excellence in U.K.

Mahindra Group announced today the setting up of Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M. A. D. E) in the West Midlands, U. K.
The new Centre of Excellence (CoE), will be a part of the Mahindra Global Design Network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, India, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy.
M. A. D. E is a strategic enhancement of Mahindra's global design capabilities and renews its commitment to bring to its customers, sophisticated, authentic SUVs with an unmissable presence. M. A. D.
E will further sharpen Mahindra's distinctive product designs and differentiated technology offerings to further its safe, thrilling, yet efficient connected car experiences.
The Coventry region in U. K. is a powerhouse of automotive design. M. A. D. E will contribute and leverage the skills, experience, and expertise of this network of design talent. It will also support the creation of highly skilled design roles, drawing from Coventry University, Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the U. K. and Europe. M. A. D. E. will be operational from the 1st of July 2021.
