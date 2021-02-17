Lupin launches Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets

-
Lupin announced the launch of Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg, after its alliance partner AET Pharma US Inc. (part of Tiefenbacher Group) received an approval for its ANDA from the United States Food and Drug Administration.
Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg, are the generic equivalent of Noxafil DelayedRelease Tablets, 100 mg, of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, and are indicated for prophylaxis of invasive Aspergillus and Candida infections in patients who are at high risk of developing these infections due to being severely immunocompromised, such as hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) recipients with graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) or those with hematologic malignancies with prolonged neutropenia from chemotherapy.
Posaconazole Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg (RLD: Noxafil) had estimated annual sales of USD 186 million in the U.
S. (IQVIA MAT December 2020).
