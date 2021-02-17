Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces successful launch of Happinest Tathawade residential project

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced the successful launch of Happinest Tathawade, a first-of-its-kind 'Fusion Homes' residential project in Pune.

A pioneering residential format, 'Fusion Homes' at Happinest Tathawade cater to the full spectrum of living needs of each user.

Innovative space utilisation at the project makes it easier for residents to seamlessly switch between their personal and professional lives, provides undisturbed personal space within a thriving community environment, caters to new age fitness needs and enables a deep connect to nature.

