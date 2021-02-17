Power Grid declared successful bidder under TBCB for two projects

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) to establish following two projects on build, own and maintain basis for:

1.

Establishment of 765kV D/C Transmission line and associated substation extension works in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

2. Establishment of a new 400/220kV Substation, STATCOM, and substation extension works in Rajasthan and also 400kV DIC Transmission lines which traverse in Rajasthan and Haryana.

