Firstsource Solutions allots 6.28 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Firstsource Solutions has allotted 628,755 shares have been allotted as per Firstsource Solutions Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (ESOP 2019 Plan) on 6 October 2021, pursuant to the exercise of the Stock Options granted under the Company's ESOP 2019 Plan.

The exercise price of the shares as per the ESOP 2019 Plan is the face value of the shares of the Company i.e. Rs. 10/- per share.

