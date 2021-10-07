Infosys partners with ATP Tour to launch new statistical insights

Infosys in partnership with the ATP Tour, has launched a suite of exciting match stats and analysis tools designed to bring fans, coaches and media closer to the action of men's professional tennis.
From today, fans will be able to level-up their experience of ATP Tour matches by layering on statistical insights from across more than 60 ATP Tour events each season.
Delivered via an immersive and intuitive interface on ATPTour.com, Infosys, the Digital Innovation partner of the ATP Tour, will allow viewers to tap into the pulse of the match through real-time data and insights - helping to tell a richer story of the action on court and reveal game-changing moments.
Over the last six years, Infosys has helped push the boundaries of the sport further through a suite of innovative solutions. These include popular data-led products such as the ATP Stats Leaderboards and ATP Second Screen for live insights, in addition to digitally driven solutions like the new ATP tour fan app and Player Zone.
