Firstsource Solutions to expand operations in UK, create employment over next 1 year

Firstsource Solutions will grow operations across the UK and will invest to create around 1,000 new jobs over the next 12 months across South Wales, the Midlands and cities in the Northern Powerhouse.

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said, Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I'm very pleased that Firstsource has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector and driving economic growth.

Dr Sanjiv Goenka, the chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, stated, We acknowledge the British Government for the tremendous support they have provided to us especially during the pandemic. Firstsource UK operations are key to the company's strategy. It is through the coming together of government initiatives and private businesses that economies flourish and strengthen. We are committed to contributing to UK's economy and believe new jobs, impact sourcing initiatives, training and a steady investment will help boost the local market, creating important opportunities for employment and growth.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 11.9% jump in net profit to Rs 135.45 crore on a 7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,445.64 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Firstsource Solutions lost 0.70% to close at Rs 127.95 on BSE. Firstsource Solutions is a global provider of business process management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.

