RailTel Corp bags Rs 122-cr contract from Odisha Government

RailTel Corporation of India said that it has received work order from Electronics & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha, worth Rs 122.08 crore.
The order is for provisioning of secondary bandwidth and replacement of equipment along with implementation of SDWAN for Odisha State Wide Network (OSWAN) project for a period of five years.
A software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) uses software-defined network technology, such as communicating over the Internet using encryption between an organization's locations.
RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The Government of India holds 72.84% stake in the company.
The PSU company's consolidated net profit declined 5.24% to Rs 66.01 crore on 1.73% rise in sales to Rs 417.69 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.04% to end at Rs 117 on the BSE.
