FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 136.65 points or 0.84% at 16387.37 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (up 3.72%), L T Foods Ltd (up 3.41%),Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 2.96%),Dodla Dairy Ltd (up 2.72%),Manorama Industries Ltd (up 2.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 2.2%), Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (up 2.05%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 1.99%), KRBL Ltd (up 1.69%), and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (up 1.67%).

On the other hand, BCL Industries Ltd (down 1.05%), Emami Ltd (down 0.98%), and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 0.69%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 238.51 or 0.4% at 59218.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.05 points or 0.34% at 17658.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 174.38 points or 0.6% at 29413.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.92 points or 0.37% at 9115.39.

On BSE,1859 shares were trading in green, 966 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)