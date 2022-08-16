FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 216.08 points or 1.4% at 15687.87 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, DFM Foods Ltd (up 19.99%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 8.13%),AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 6.37%),Varun Beverages Ltd (up 4.35%),Godrej Industries Ltd (up 3.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 3.45%), KRBL Ltd (up 3.34%), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 2.39%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (up 2.36%), and Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 1.78%).

On the other hand, BCL Industries Ltd (down 5%), Mcleod Russel India Ltd (down 2.99%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.34%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 410.46 or 0.69% at 59873.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.35 points or 0.67% at 17816.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 141.42 points or 0.51% at 28047.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.57 points or 0.78% at 8861.66.

On BSE,1854 shares were trading in green, 1122 were trading in red and 176 were unchanged.

