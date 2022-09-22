Capital Goods shares edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 206.88 points or 0.64% at 32500.45 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 2.57%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 2.4%),Timken India Ltd (up 2.01%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.58%),Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SKF India Ltd (up 1.27%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.27%), Polycab India Ltd (up 1.16%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.05%), and Siemens Ltd (up 1.01%).

On the other hand, KNR Constructions Ltd (down 0.69%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.54%), and Finolex Cables Ltd (down 0.38%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 238.51 or 0.4% at 59218.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.05 points or 0.34% at 17658.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 174.38 points or 0.6% at 29413.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.92 points or 0.37% at 9115.39.

On BSE,1859 shares were trading in green, 966 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

