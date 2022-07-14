FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 87.81 points or 0.59% at 14991.72 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 5.71%), Waterbase Ltd (up 2.98%),Jyothy Labs Ltd (up 2.49%),Zydus Wellness Ltd (up 2%),Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were United Breweries Ltd (up 1.67%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (up 1.61%), Marico Ltd (up 1.6%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 1.5%), and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.44%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (down 2.61%), GRM Overseas Ltd (down 2.49%), and Future Consumer Ltd (down 1.52%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 244.51 or 0.46% at 53758.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.65 points or 0.42% at 16033.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.71 points or 0.18% at 25838.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.57 points or 0.21% at 8057.6.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)