Foods & Inns hits the roof after listing on NSE

Foods & Inns was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 89.50 after the company received approval from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to list company's equity share on the bourse.

In a regulatory filing after market hours on Monday, Foods & Inns announced that it obtained approval from NSE to list company's equity share on the exchange.

The company was listed today (16 November) and has been allotted symbol - 'FOODSIN'. NSE in a circular said that equity shares of Foods & Inns shall be traded in the normal market segment (Rolling Settlement) in compulsory demat for all investors

Foods and Inns Limited processes and markets various fruit pulps, concentrates, and spray dried fruit and vegetable powders in India and internationally. On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 6.29 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 0.64 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Net sales increased 146.6% to Rs 169.82 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)