Ashiana Housing to develop group housing project in Jaipur

The real estate developer has entered into an agreement for developing a residential project in Jaipur on revenue sharing basis.

The project is located in Jaipur and has a land area of 8.60 acres. It has estimated saleable area of 9,16,000 square feet. The project is proposed to be developed as group housing project.

On a consolidated basis, Ashiana Housing reported net loss of Rs 5.74 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net loss of Rs 2.29 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 22.88% to Rs 58.01 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Ashiana Housing is engaged in real estate activities with own or leased property. The company's projects include comfort homes, senior living and kid centric homes.

Shares of Ashiana Housing were up 1.86% at Rs 194 on the BSE.

