Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 234.7 points or 0.89% at 26493.66 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 3.4%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.79%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.5%),Cummins India Ltd (up 0.97%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 0.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 0.77%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.66%), MRF Ltd (up 0.51%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 0.5%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.41%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 2.1%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.47%), and Escorts Ltd (down 0.44%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 251.88 or 0.41% at 60466.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 59.1 points or 0.33% at 18050.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 141.84 points or 0.49% at 29317.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 37.51 points or 0.41% at 9224.96.

On BSE,1622 shares were trading in green, 1115 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)