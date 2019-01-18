Foreign tourist inflows growth eases to three-year low of 5.2% in 2018

JUST IN
Foreign tourist inflow up 2% in December 2018

The foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) to India increased 2% to 11,91,147 in December 2018 as compared to 11,67,840 in December 2017. The growth of FTAs have improved to three-month high in December 2018, but moderated sharply from 14.4% in December 2017.

The overall FTAs rose at three-year low pace of 5.2% to 105.59 lakh in January-December 2018 as compared to 100.36 lakh in January-December 2017.

The percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals in India during December 2018 among the top 15 source countries was highest from USA (17.83%) followed by Bangladesh (16.64%), UK (10.70%), Australia (5.72%), Canada (3.89%), Russian Fed (3.15%), China (2.78%), Malaysia (2.73%), Germany (2.16%), Sri Lanka (2.04%), Singapore (2.00%), Thailand (1.90%), France (1.83%), Japan (1.75%) and Italy (1.50%).

The percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals in India during December 2018 among the top 15 ports was highest at Delhi Airport (27.33%) followed by Mumbai Airport (17.91%), Haridaspur Land Check Post (7.53%), Chennai Airport (6.74%), Bengaluru Airport (5.61%), Kolkata Airport (5.22%), Goa Airport (4.59%), Hyderabad Airport (3.42%), Cochin Airport (3.32%), Ahmedabad Airport (2.64%), Gede Rail Land Check Post (1.73%), Trivandrum Airport (1.47%), Amritsar Airport (1.28%), Sonauli Land Check Post (1.27%) and Tiruchirappalli Airport (1.17%).

