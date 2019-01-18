Foreign tourist inflows growth eases to three-year low of 5.2% in 2018

Foreign tourist up 2% in December 2018

The foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) to increased 2% to 11,91,147 in December 2018 as compared to 11,67,840 in December 2017. The growth of FTAs have improved to three-month high in December 2018, but moderated sharply from 14.4% in December 2017.

The overall FTAs rose at three-year low pace of 5.2% to 105.59 lakh in January-December 2018 as compared to 100.36 lakh in January-December 2017.

The percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals in during December 2018 among the top 15 source countries was highest from USA (17.83%) followed by (16.64%), UK (10.70%), (5.72%), (3.89%), (3.15%), (2.78%), (2.73%), (2.16%), (2.04%), (2.00%), (1.90%), (1.83%), (1.75%) and (1.50%).

The percentage share of Foreign Tourist Arrivals in during December 2018 among the top 15 ports was highest at (27.33%) followed by (17.91%), Haridaspur Land Check Post (7.53%), (6.74%), (5.61%), (5.22%), (4.59%), (3.42%), (3.32%), (2.64%), Gede Rail Land Check Post (1.73%), (1.47%), (1.28%), Sonauli Land Check Post (1.27%) and (1.17%).

