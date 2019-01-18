Govt signs agreements for Development Assistance Loans of Rs 3420 crore with JICA

Agreement include loans of Rs 2470 crore for construction of Peripheral Ring Road (Phase 1)

The Loan Agreements were signed here today in between the Government of and JICA, under Japanese Program. The Loan Agreements were signed by Dr. C.S. Mohapatra, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of and. Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative, JICA, on Japanese for the (i) Project for the Construction of Peripheral Ring Road (Phase 1) for JPY 40.074 billion (Rs.2470 Crore approx.), and (ii) Program for Japan- Cooperative Actions towards Sustainable Development Goals in India for JPY 15.000 billion (Rs.950 Crore approx.).

The Project for the Construction of Peripheral Ring Road (Phase 1) aims to meet increasing traffic demands in Chennai metropolitan area by constructing the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (Section 1) and installing Intelligent Transport Systems, thereby contributing to mitigation of Traffic Congestion and promoting Regional Economic Development.

The Program for Japan-India Cooperative Actions towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in India aims to contribute to promotion of SDGs in India especially in social development by supporting the efforts by the to strengthen the Policy Framework and Implementation Mechanism, thereby supporting India in achieving SDGs by 2030.

India and have had a long and fruitful history of Bilateral Development Cooperation since 1958. In the last few years, the Economic Cooperation between India and has steadily progressed. This further consolidates and strengthens the Strategic and Global Partnership between India and

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)