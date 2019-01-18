India's forex reserves jump by US$ 1.27 billion in the week ended 11 January

-
Forex reserves rises to US$ 397.35 billion as on 11 January 2019India's foreign exchange reserves increases by US$ 1.27 billion to US$ 397.35 billion in the week ended 11 January 2019. The foreign exchange reserves had stood at US$ 396.08 a week ago.
Within the foreign exchange reserves, the foreign currency assets moved up to US$ 371.38 billion in the week ended 11 January 2019 from US$ 370.29 billion a week ago.
The gold asset also moved up to US$ 21.84 billion from US$ 21.69 billion a week ago.
SDRs were slightly up at US$ 1.47 billion in the week ended 11 January 2019.
India's foreign exchange reserves have dipped by US$ 27.19 billion over March 2018 and US$ 16.47 billion over a year ago level, mainly driven by the decline in foreign currency assets.
