FPIs turn net buyers

Net inflow of Rs 1405.98 crore on 3 September 2018

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought stocks worth a net Rs 1405.98 crore from the secondary equity markets on 3 September 2018 as compared to net sales of Rs 2781.04 crore on 31 August 2018.

The net inflow of Rs 1405.98 crore into the secondary equity markets on 3 September 2018 was a result of gross purchases of Rs 5658.59 crore and gross sales of Rs 4252.61 crore.

have sold stocks worth a net Rs 24085.12 crore into the secondary equity markets in calendar 2018 so far (till 3 September 2018). They bought stocks worth a net Rs 9768.38 crore from the secondary equity markets in calendar 2017.

have bought stocks worth a net Rs 20229.39 crore from the primary market & others' category in calendar 2018 so far (till 3 September 2018). They bought stocks worth a net Rs 41485.09 crore from the primary market & others' category in calendar 2017.

