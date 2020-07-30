Fredun Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.40% to Rs 24.42 croreNet loss of Fredun Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.40% to Rs 24.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.40% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.61% to Rs 110.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 95.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.4231.07 -21 110.3095.41 16 OPM %8.1516.00 -7.9611.10 - PBDT0.853.17 -73 4.377.49 -42 PBT0.382.82 -87 2.496.16 -60 NP-0.211.12 PL 1.904.46 -57
