FSDC Highlights Need To Monitor Financial Sector Risks

The 26th Meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) was chaired by the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Mumbai yesterday.

The Council, inter alia, deliberated on the Early Warning Indicators for the economy. It was noted that there is a need to monitor the financial sector risks, the financial conditions and market developments on a continuous basis by the Government and the regulators so that appropriate and timely action can be taken so as to mitigate any vulnerability and strengthen financial stability.

