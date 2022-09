Indian Food Processing Sector Needs To Enhance Marketing And Branding Efforts

Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Govt of India has said that the government is aware that Indian food processing, especially the unorganized sector has major women participation, and the government is taking steps to make it an organized sector. Addressing the 14th FICCI FOODWORLD India - The Global Convention for Food Business & Industry', Minister Patel asserted that there is a need to enhance the marketing and branding of Indian food processing sector and products. The government is fully committed to support the industry and find solutions to the problems, he added.

Patel stated that we also need to further simplify the existing schemes by removing the bottlenecks and industry will play a critical role in this. To boost the sector, he added that the government has already step-up incubation centers to support the industry and innovations, he noted. The government is taking continuous steps to improve the food processing sector including introduction of PLI scheme for the sector.

