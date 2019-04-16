JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

SpiceJet jumps on announcing fleet expansion

Australia Market gains 0.42% after RBA minutes
Business Standard

Futura Polyesters divests entire stake in Innovassynth Investments

Capital Market 

Futura Polyesters announced that the entire holding of Equity shares of Innovassynth Investments has been disposed off/sold off in open market on the BSE on 12 April 2019.

the disposal of the entire holding of Equity shares of Innovassynth Investments, Futura Polyesters has ceased to be the Promoter of Innovassynth Investments.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 15:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU