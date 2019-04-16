Futura Polyesters divests entire stake in Innovassynth Investments

-
Futura Polyesters announced that the entire holding of Equity shares of Innovassynth Investments has been disposed off/sold off in open market on the BSE on 12 April 2019.
the disposal of the entire holding of Equity shares of Innovassynth Investments, Futura Polyesters has ceased to be the Promoter of Innovassynth Investments.
