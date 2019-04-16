AmeriTrust Selects Xponent Underwriting Workstation from Intellect SEEC

AmeriTrust Group, Inc., a leading specialty commercial insurance company based in the U. S., has chosen Xponent Underwriting Workstation from Intellect SEEC for underwriting transformation. Intellect Xponent, a big data and AI-based underwriting workstation, will be deployed to improve the company's underwriting efficiency and boost profitability.
Intellect SEEC is an early proponent for the deployment of a dedicated workstation for driving underwriting outcomes.
Intellect Xponent leverages big data and machine learning, and wraps around an existing PAS, extending the system's capabilities as well as the life of legacy assets.
The product provides access to thousands of third-party data sources which, when combined with internal data, generates a well-rounded risk profile of the client. It makes underwriting account-centric, giving an underwriter complete visibility into an insured, across all business lines and products. And most importantly, it enables underwriters and agents to seamlessly collaborate in real time.
