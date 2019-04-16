Punjab & Sind Bank revises MCLR rates

With effect from 16 April 2019Punjab & Sind Bank has reviewed the Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate (MCLR) for different tenors and the same will be effective from 16 April 2019 -
1. Overnight MCLR 8.35%
2. One month MCLR 8.45%
3. Three month MCLR 8.55%
5. One Year MCLR 8.80%
6. Three Year MCLR 9.00%
Further, the Base Rate at 9.70% and BPLR at 14.00% remains unchanged.
