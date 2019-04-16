JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd counter
Business Standard

Indian Overseas Bank announces appointment of MD & CEO

Capital Market 

Indian Overseas Bank announced the appointment of Karnam Sekar, MD & CEO, Dena Bank, as MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), with effect from 1 July 2019 and as an Officer on Special Duty and Whole Time Director in IOB, on supernumerary basis, from 01 April 2019till the time of taking over charge as MD & CEO on 01 July 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 11:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU