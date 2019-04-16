Indian Overseas Bank announces appointment of MD & CEO

-
Indian Overseas Bank announced the appointment of Karnam Sekar, MD & CEO, Dena Bank, as MD & CEO, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), with effect from 1 July 2019 and as an Officer on Special Duty and Whole Time Director in IOB, on supernumerary basis, from 01 April 2019till the time of taking over charge as MD & CEO on 01 July 2019.
