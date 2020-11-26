Future Consumer slumps after CEO resigns

-
Future Consumer hit a lower circuit of 5% at 8.66 after Rajnikant Sabnavis resigned as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective from 27 November 2020.
Consequently, Sabnavis shall also cease to be a key managerial personnel of the company, the company disclosed after market hours yesterday, 25 November 2020.
On a consolidated basis, Future Consumer reported a net loss of Rs 146.84 crore in Q2 September 2020 compared to a net loss of Rs 16.76 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales slumped 78.7% to Rs 238.88 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Future Consumer is engaged in branding, marketing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of fast-moving consumer goods, food and processed food products.
