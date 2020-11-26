Bajaj Auto Ltd Spikes 1.35%

Bajaj Auto Ltd has added 4.83% over last one month compared to 11.25% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 8.62% rise in the SENSEX

Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 1.35% today to trade at Rs 3091.7. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 0.86% to quote at 19938.7. The index is up 11.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd increased 1.23% and MRF Ltd added 1.22% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 8.65 % over last one year compared to the 7.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bajaj Auto Ltd has added 4.83% over last one month compared to 11.25% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 8.62% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 271 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28908 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3315 on 03 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1793.1 on 24 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)