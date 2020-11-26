Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 28.34 points or 0.17% at 16892.61 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Siemens Ltd (up 7.87%), ABB India Ltd (up 2.92%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 2.02%),Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (up 1.46%),Graphite India Ltd (up 0.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Finolex Cables Ltd (up 0.64%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.62%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.61%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.37%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.77%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.43%), and Thermax Ltd (down 1.04%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 126.54 or 0.29% at 43701.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.65 points or 0.12% at 12842.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 25.84 points or 0.16% at 16337.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.07 points or 0.22% at 5509.37.

On BSE,1043 shares were trading in green, 864 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

