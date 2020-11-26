Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 24.12 points or 0.12% at 19911.09 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Wockhardt Ltd (up 4.9%), Albert David Ltd (up 3.27%),Alembic Ltd (up 2.89%),Laurus Labs Ltd (up 2.63%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 2.24%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (up 1.36%), Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 1.34%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.16%), Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 0.86%), and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 0.85%).

On the other hand, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (down 2.41%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (down 2.07%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 1.39%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 126.54 or 0.29% at 43701.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.65 points or 0.12% at 12842.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 25.84 points or 0.16% at 16337.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 12.07 points or 0.22% at 5509.37.

On BSE,1043 shares were trading in green, 864 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)