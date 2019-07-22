Future Lifestyle Fashions slips after weak Q1 outcome

Future Lifestyle Fashions fell 1.64% to Rs 442.10 at 10:25 IST on BSE after the company's consolidated net profit fell 6.9% to Rs 24.54 crore on a 16.8% rise in net sales to Rs 1,540.30 crore in Q1 July 2019 over Q1 July 2018.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 20 July 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was down 183.90 points or 0.48% at 38,153.11.

On BSE, 2,934 shares were traded in Future Lifestyle Fashions counter, compared to a 2-week average of 1,041 shares. The share price hit an intraday high of Rs 449.40 and an intraday low of Rs 426.20. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 502 on 1 April 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 358.50 on 23 October 2018.

Future Lifestyle Fashions' consolidated EBITDA increased by 124.2% to Rs 273 crore in Q1 July 2019 over Q1 July 2018. EBITDA margin stood at 17.8% in Q1 July 2019 compared with 9.2% in Q1 July 2018.

Future Lifestyle Fashions (FLF) is the flagship fashion business of Future Group. FLF operates in more than 300 stores in over 90 cities, occupying 5.7 million square feet of retail space.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)