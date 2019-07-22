Avanti Feeds jumps after good Q1 numbers

Avanti Feeds was up 8% to Rs 338.85 at 10:52 IST on the BSE after consolidated net profits increased 12.9% to Rs 92.96 crore on 5.1% increase in net sales to Rs 1093.49 crore in Q1 June 2019 over Q1 June 2018.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 20 July 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down by 283.81 points or 0.74% to 38,053.55.

On the BSE, 43000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 338.85 so far during the day. The stock had hit a low of Rs 321.8 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 547 on 6 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 306.5 on 29 January 2019.

Avanti Feeds operates in the field of aquaculture by engaging in manufacturing high-quality feed for shrimps, processing and exporting shrimps.

