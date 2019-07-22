Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Slides 3.25%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 2.2%

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has lost 4.88% over last one month compared to 1.26% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.15% drop in the SENSEX

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd lost 3.25% today to trade at Rs 107.25. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 2.2% to quote at 2093.97. The index is down 1.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 2.78% and Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 2.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 5.99 % over last one year compared to the 4.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has lost 4.88% over last one month compared to 1.26% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 3.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 46863 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 164.1 on 25 Jul 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 63.05 on 06 Feb 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)