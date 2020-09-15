Future Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 561.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arshiya reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.71 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 407.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Span Divergent reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Future Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 479.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Nilkamal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 73.87% to Rs 1358.11 croreNet loss of Future Retail reported to Rs 561.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 159.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.87% to Rs 1358.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5197.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1358.115197.11 -74 OPM %-11.0712.44 -PBDT-317.27410.71 PL PBT-561.95159.24 PL NP-561.95159.84 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU