GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 265.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.72% to Rs 120.07 croreNet profit of GRM Overseas rose 265.68% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.72% to Rs 120.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 322.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales120.07322.06 -63 OPM %10.042.52 -PBDT8.795.13 71 PBT8.064.58 76 NP6.181.69 266
