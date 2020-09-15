GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 265.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.72% to Rs 120.07 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 265.68% to Rs 6.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.72% to Rs 120.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 322.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.120.07322.0610.042.528.795.138.064.586.181.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)