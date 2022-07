G K P Printing gains on bonus issue plan

G K P Printing & Packaging rose 1.25% to Rs 219.05 after the company announced a board meeting to consider the bonus issue of shares on 1 August 2022.

The packaging solution provider's board is scheduled to meet on Monday, 1 August 2022, to consider and approve the issuance of bonus shares, the company said in a filing on 14 July 2022.

G K P Printing & Packaging manufactures corrugated boxes, rolls, partitions and other packing materials.

Net profit of G K P Printing & Packaging rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore on 21% rise in net sales to Rs 12.62 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

