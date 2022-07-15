Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 264.16 points or 0.97% at 26904.25 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 4.96%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.95%),Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 3.81%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 3.38%),NIIT Ltd (down 3.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.64%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.53%), Wipro Ltd (down 2.4%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 2.29%), and Subex Ltd (down 2.09%).

On the other hand, Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 3.58%), Latent View Analytics Ltd (up 3.57%), and Matrimony.com Ltd (up 3.27%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 12.47 or 0.02% at 53428.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.75 points or 0.08% at 15951.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 9.06 points or 0.04% at 25636.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.46 points or 0.06% at 7998.66.

On BSE,1458 shares were trading in green, 1724 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

