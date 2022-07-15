Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 298.49 points or 1.86% at 15785.64 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.43%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.19%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.47%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 1.52%), Vedanta Ltd (down 0.92%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.73%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.2%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 12.47 or 0.02% at 53428.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.75 points or 0.08% at 15951.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 9.06 points or 0.04% at 25636.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.46 points or 0.06% at 7998.66.

On BSE,1458 shares were trading in green, 1724 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

