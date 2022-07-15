Basic materials shares edge lower

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 29.02 points or 0.61% at 4721.08 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 4.94%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.43%),Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (down 4.37%),Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd (down 3.96%),Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (down 3.64%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.19%), Emami Paper Mills Ltd (down 3.06%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 2.99%), Satia Industries Ltd (down 2.94%), and Hindustan Copper Ltd (down 2.86%).

On the other hand, Everest Industries Ltd (up 5.75%), Dynemic Products Ltd (up 5.16%), and Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd (up 3.97%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 12.47 or 0.02% at 53428.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.75 points or 0.08% at 15951.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 9.06 points or 0.04% at 25636.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.46 points or 0.06% at 7998.66.

On BSE,1458 shares were trading in green, 1724 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

