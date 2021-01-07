G M Breweries hits the roof after Q3 PAT rises 51% YoY

G M Breweries hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 459.55 after the company's net profit jumped 51% to Rs 21.11 crore on a 6.4% decline in net sales to Rs 111.94 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Total expenses during the quarter declined by 6.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 383.45 crore in Q3 FY21.
Profit before tax (PBT) in Q3 December 2020 stood at Rs 28.22 crore, up by 51.2% from Rs 18.67 crore in Q3 December 2019. Tax expenses surged 51.6% YoY to Rs 7.11 crore in the third quarter. The result was announced during trading hours today, 7 January 2021.
GM Breweries is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages such as country liquor (CL) and Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL).
